Motorcycle vs. pedestrian crash in Sanford

SANFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A pedestrian was transported to the hospital Thursday after colliding with a motorcyclist.

Police say 29-year-old Christopher Hodgkins was walking in the travel lane on Main Street shortly after 2 p.m. The driver of the motorcycle, 59-year-old James Little of West Newfield, and Hodgkins collided.

Hodgkins suffered possible internal injuries, while Little suffered some possible broken bones.

The crash is under investigation.

