FARMINGTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Moving forward and finding hope in times of darkness. That's the message a family from Famrington hopes to pass on with their story.

When we first met Tena Trask in 2015, she was fit and flying high. She was a newly minted figure pro with the hardware to back up her hard work. She had a vision for her future.

"I want to go to the big shows, I want to qualify for nationals," Trask said.

Just a few months later, those dreams were no longer important.

In the early morning hours of January 1st, 2016, Tena's daughter, Taylor Gaboury. was walking down route 2 toward her Farmington home. Her parents say the 21-year-old refused to get in a car with anyone who had been drinking.

Hours earlier, Taylor had posted a reminder on her Facebook page for others to think twice before getting behind the wheel after their New Year's Eve celebrations were over. It would be her last post. During her walk, Taylor was hit by a drunk driver and killed.

The following Monday, 25-year-old Tommy Clark was arraigned on charges of aggravated OUI and leaving the scene of an accident involving death. 6 months later, Clark pleaded guilty to both charges. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

The Gaboury family returned a quiet house. It would no longer be filled with Taylor's laughter, only photos of happier times.

Tena sold all her gym equipment and anything that brought her happiness. But Taylor wouldn't let her mom forget the lessons she had taught her.

When it seemed like nightmare would never end, another Facebook post popped on Tena's page: The video of the story she and her family shared with the world two years before, and the motto her family stood by.

"Never give up."

With help from her family, and her friends in the body building community, Tena picked up her weights once again. As she worked, Taylor was always close by.

"She was always there pushing me," says Trask.

Tena entered the 2017 Pine Tree State Championships and took first place in open figure over 5'6", and was the open figure overall champion.

More trophies to add to the room where she practices under Taylor's encouraging eyes, and more reminders that physical strength starts with finding your inner strength.

Tena said she is also so proud of her son, Cody, who despite the loss decided to enroll in college in Calais and peruse his dreams, too.

