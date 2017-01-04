Mother accused of killing newborn child to serve 9 years in prison

Kayla Stewart appears in court in Skowhegan. (Photo: WCSH)

A mother accused of killing her own newborn son was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday, after taking a plea deal to avoid a murder charge.

Kayla Stewart entered a guilty plea to manslaughter Wednesday afternoon. She had originally plead not guilty to murder.

Police arrested Stewart in January of 2016 when they say they found the remains of the baby in the garage of a Fairfield home she shares with her boyfriend.

Prosecutors say the Medical Examiner's Office said the baby was full term and alive when it was born on December 31st,2015. They alleged Stewart either smothered the baby or left it in a cold garage to die. The baby's remains were found wrapped in a garbage bag underneath an oil tank in Stewart's garage.

She was sentenced to 15 years in prison with four years probation. She must submit to random substance testing and mental health evaluation, as well as counseling.



Stewart will serve nine years of her sentence and must pay $4,900 in restitution.

