Motel patrons arrested on drug charges

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Two arrests in Bangor are the latest examples offered by investigators of their ongoing work to stop out-of-state drug dealers from operating out of Maine motels.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jenali Witt and 22-year-old Rodney Tyler, both from Brooklyn, N.Y., face charges of unlawful drug trafficking. Agents with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) arrested them Thursday night as part of a raid on a motel room on Odlin Road in Bangor.

The MDEA acquired a search warrant for the raid after getting information about illegal drug activity. Drug agents said their search of the motel room turned up 20 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of $2,000 along with nearly $20,000 in cash from drug sales.

Witt and Tyler are believed to have checked into the motel two days earlier. They are now incarcerated at the Penobscot County Jail.

In a statement about the arrests, the MDEA said it's not uncommon for drug dealers from other states to use Maine hotels and motels as a base for their operations. If you notice that kind of suspicious activity, the MDEA asks you to call its drug tip hotline at 1-800-452-6457.

