WCSH
Close

Morphine, needles and 1955 Boston Globe found buried in Winthrop yard

Charles Eichacker, Kennebec Journal , WCSH 8:38 PM. EDT August 14, 2017

WINTHROP, Maine (Kennebec Journal) — These days, it’s a sign of the times that Mainers frequently find needles in public places that were used to inject drugs and discarded on the side of the road.

» Read the full story at CentralMaine.com

Read the daily police log, and you’ll notice some of the occasions when police are called to dispose of the pointy paraphernalia.

Copyright 2017 Kennebec Journal


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories