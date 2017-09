Morning Stumper: September 25, 2017

Riddle me this, MORNING REPORT viewers! (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

WHICH OF THESE THINGS IS *NOT* A SUPERSTITION AMONG SOME LOBSTERMEN?

1) WHISTLING ON BOARD

2) HAVING HAM ON BOARD

3) PAINTING YOUR BOAT BLACK

PAINTING YOUR BOAT BLACK IS NOT A TRADITIONAL SUPERSTITION.

SOME LOBSTERMEN THINK WHISTLING ON BOARD BRINGS STRONG WIND.. HAVING PIG PRODUCTS ON BOARD IS ALSO THOUGHT TO BE BAD LUCK BECAUSE PIGS CAN'T SWIM.

