Morning Stumper: September 19, 2017

Riddle me this, MORNING REPORT viewers!

WHICH OF THESE THINGS IS A PIRATE MYTH?

A) WALKING THE PLANK

B) WEARING EYE PATCHES

C) BURYING TREASURE

WALKING THE PLANK WAS *NOT* A TYPICAL METHOD PIRATE USED TO KILL PEOPLE.

PIRATES *DID WEAR EYE PATCHES.. APPARENTLY BECAUSE IT HELPED KEEP ONE EYE ADJUSTED TO NIGHT VISION FOR SEEING BELOW DECK.

AND PIRATES *DID BURY SOME TREASURE, BUT NEVER ALL OF IT AND USUALLY NOT RIGHT AWAY.

