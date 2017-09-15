WCSH
Close

Morning Stumper- September 15, 2017

Morning Report Stumper 9/15/2017

WCSH 7:57 AM. EDT September 15, 2017

 
IN WHICH COUNTRY DOES MCDONALD'S SERVE FRIED CHICKEN AND SPAGHETTI AS A DISH?
 
A) PHILIPPINES 
B) AUSTRALIA
C) NEW ZEALAND
 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories