Morning Stumper- September 13, 2017

Morning Report Stumper 9/13/2017

WCSH 7:24 AM. EDT September 13, 2017

The iphone almost had several different names... Which name was NOT considered?
 
a) Mobi
b) Telepod
c) MiniMac

