Morning Stumper - September 12, 2017

Morning Report Stumper 9/12/2017

WCSH 7:37 AM. EDT September 12, 2017

WHAT IS THE WORLD TOP GROSSING VIDEO GAME FRANCHISE? 
 
1) WII
2) SUPER MARIO BROS
3) POKEMON

