WCSH
Close

Morning Stumper: 5/9/17

WCSH 7:22 AM. EDT May 09, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- On this day back in 1964, an unlikely challenger ends the Beatles reign on top of the U.S. pop charts. Who was it?

A: Marvin Gaye

B: The Supremes

C: Bob Dylan

D: Louis Armstrong

The answer is D!

 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories