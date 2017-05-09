Close Morning Stumper: 5/9/17 WCSH 7:22 AM. EDT May 09, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- On this day back in 1964, an unlikely challenger ends the Beatles reign on top of the U.S. pop charts. Who was it?A: Marvin GayeB: The SupremesC: Bob DylanD: Louis ArmstrongThe answer is D! © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS NOW: New tick disease Stealthing epidemic Goldberg Youth Sports commentary 43 year old gymnastics teacher accused of sexually abusing a minor. Woman convicted in childcare death released Gorham crash - March 24 NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Ice Carousel (Ctsy: Snowmobile Northern Maine) Maine girl says 'I am not a distraction' Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods More Stories Waterville priest accused of sexual abuse of a minor… May. 8, 2017, 3:20 p.m. Buddy to Buddy: Gwen's Story May. 9, 2017, 6:12 a.m. Veterans struggling with addiction cultivate new… May. 8, 2017, 7:34 p.m.
