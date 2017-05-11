Close Morning Stumper: 5/11/17 WCSH 7:12 AM. EDT May 11, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- It's National Twilight Zone Day! Which actor appeared in the most episodes?A: Jay OverholtsB: Robert DuvallC: Vaughn Taylor D: William ShatnerThe answer is A! © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS NOW: New tick disease Stealthing epidemic Goldberg Youth Sports commentary 43 year old gymnastics teacher accused of sexually abusing a minor. Woman convicted in childcare death released Gorham crash - March 24 NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Ice Carousel (Ctsy: Snowmobile Northern Maine) Maine girl says 'I am not a distraction' Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods More Stories Maine bill targets gender pay gap May 11, 2017, 6:36 a.m. Every patient has stitches at teddy bear clinic May 11, 2017, 6:45 a.m. Gov. LePage will not run for U.S. Senate in 2018,… May 10, 2017, 8:23 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs