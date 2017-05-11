WCSH
Morning Stumper: 5/11/17

WCSH 7:12 AM. EDT May 11, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- It's National Twilight Zone Day! Which actor appeared in the most episodes?

A: Jay Overholts

B: Robert Duvall

C: Vaughn Taylor 

D: William Shatner

The answer is A!

