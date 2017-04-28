Close Morning Stumper: 4/28/17 Morning Report Stumper 4/28/2017 WCSH 7:17 AM. EDT April 28, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- The blueberry is the official berry of where?A: Nova ScotiaB: MaineC: OregonD: Poland The answer is technically, A and B! © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS NOW: New tick disease Stealthing epidemic Goldberg Youth Sports commentary 43 year old gymnastics teacher accused of sexually abusing a minor. Woman convicted in childcare death released Gorham crash - March 24 NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Ice Carousel (Ctsy: Snowmobile Northern Maine) Maine girl says 'I am not a distraction' Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods More Stories Search for car burglar sends schools into lockout Apr 28, 2017, 8:51 a.m. SURVIVAL: Father and daughter continue to heal years… Apr 27, 2017, 1:54 p.m. Man killed in meth lab explosion; four arrested Apr 28, 2017, 7:55 a.m.
