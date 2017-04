FOR TODAY'S STUMPER WE ASKED...

WHAT IS THE OLDEST STATE PARK IN THE U.S?

A - CUSTER STATE PARK (SOUTH DAKOTA) B - NIAGARA FALLS STATE PARK (NEW YORK) C - BAXTER STATE PARK (MAINE) D - VALLEY OF FIRE STATE PARK (NEVADA)

THE ANSWER IS B!

