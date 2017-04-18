WCSH
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Morning Stumper: 4.18.17

Morning Report Stumper 4/18/2017

WCSH 7:42 AM. EDT April 18, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- In 1705, the Russian Ruler Peter the Great placed a tax on what?

A: Salt

B: Windows

C: Beards

D: Shoes

The answer is C!

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories