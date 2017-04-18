Close Morning Stumper: 4.18.17 Morning Report Stumper 4/18/2017 WCSH 7:42 AM. EDT April 18, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- In 1705, the Russian Ruler Peter the Great placed a tax on what?A: SaltB: WindowsC: BeardsD: ShoesThe answer is C! © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Police: Man wanted for Bangor Homicide Influenza on the rise in Maine NEWS CENTER Video Forecast BG's Maine East Point Christian Church Road to recovery ends with marathon finish Scape goats Sanders, Perez visit Maine for tour kick off NOW: North Berwick fire victims Couple kicked off United flight Mother of murder victim writes book More Stories WANTED: Man sought in connection with Bangor murder Apr 17, 2017, 9:10 p.m. Influenza is hitting Maine hard this year, and later… Apr 17, 2017, 10:18 p.m. Neighbors offer help after fire destroys North Berwick home Apr 17, 2017, 4:46 p.m.
