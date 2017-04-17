Close Morning Stumper: 4.17.17 Morning Report Stumper 4/17//2017 WCSH 7:31 AM. EDT April 17, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- In honor of the Boston Marathon, what is the average time a runner finishes the race?In hours and minutes.A: 3:44B: 4:04C: 2:54D: 3:15 The answer is A! © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Mass. man arrested for murder of jogger last summer Boothbay man jailed for multiple incidents NEWS CENTER Video Forecast April gives birth Search continues for Facebook video murder suspect NOW: Howe & Howe Technologies WCSH Live Video Band forms at retirement community in Topsham More Stories Teen driver crashes into building, pulled from wreckage Apr 17, 2017, 6:31 a.m. More than 1.2 million people watch as April gives birth Apr 15, 2017, 10:03 a.m. Theater threat cuts into holiday weekend business Apr 16, 2017, 10:04 a.m.
