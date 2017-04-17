WCSH
Morning Stumper: 4.17.17

Morning Report Stumper 4/17//2017

WCSH 7:31 AM. EDT April 17, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- In honor of the Boston Marathon, what is the average time a runner finishes the race?

In hours and minutes.

A: 3:44

B: 4:04

C: 2:54

D: 3:15

 

The answer is A! 

 




