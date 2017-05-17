Morning Stumper 05-17-17

(NEWS CENTER) --

The Boston Celtics were just awarded the number 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, however they were not the first team to be the number one seed in the playoffs and have the number 1 overall pick.

In 1982, the Los Angeles Lakers had finished the season 57-25 and had the number one seed in the draft.

So our stumper is which Hall of Fame player did the Lakers draft in 1982?

A - Dominique Wilkins

B - James Worthy

C - Clyde Drexler

D - Ralph Sampson

The answer is:

B - James Worthy

He was selected number one overall after leading North Carolina to a National Championship in 1982. The Lakers not only were the one seed that year, but they also won the championship, defeating the Philadelphia 76ers.

Worthy was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2003 and was named one of NBA's 50 Greatest Players in history in 1996.

