Morning Stumper 04-14-17

Morning Report Stumper 4/14/2017

Addison Boroff, WCSH 7:24 AM. EDT April 14, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- 

Back on this day in 1939, John Steinbeck's award winning novel "The Grapes of Wrath" was first published.

It won a Pulitzer Prize and is considered an American classic.

So our question is.....

Steinbeck's wife came up with the title for "The Grapes of Wrath" from a line taken from a Civil War-era song... What was the song?

A - The Battle Hymn of the Republic
B - When Johnny Comes Marching Home Again
C - Dixie
D - Battle Cry of Freedom
 
Scroll to the bottom to find out if your guess was right...
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Answer:
A - The Battle Hymn of the Republic
John Steinbeck was having trouble coming up with a title so his wife Carol suggested the line.... "Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the lord:
he is trampling out the vintage where the grapes of wrath are stored;
he hath loosed the fateful lightning of his terrible swift sword:
his truth is marching on."
 
She said the line represents the protagonist, Tom Joad's situation of battling through the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression.

