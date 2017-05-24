WHAT'S BUGGING ME: The wonder of wasps

Their painful sting makes wasps a hard bug to love

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A wasp's fearful stinger is easier to appreciate when it's being turned on other insects.

Each day this week, NEWS CENTER's Cory Froomkin will spotlight a different aspect of Maine's bug season. On Wednesday, he spoke to University of Southern Maine Professor Joseph Staples about wasps.

Anyone who's been stung by a wasp can attest to the power of its venom. It also serves as a potent weapon for hunting. In their role as predators, wasps help keep other insect populations in check.

