WHAT'S BUGGING ME: Butterfly kisses

The beauty of butterflies belies their propensity for hard work as pollinators

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Their flashy wings make them the beauty queens of the bug world, but butterflies are also hard workers.

Each day this week, NEWS CENTER's Cory Froomkin will spotlight a different aspect of Maine's bug season. On Thursday, he spoke to University of Southern Maine Professor Joseph Staples about butterflies and moths.

Both of them are members of the lepidoptera order of insects. Along with their large wings, another of their defining characteristics is their long antennae which they use to sniff each other out.

Although they don't get the same credit as bees for keeping busy, butterflies are also pollinators. And like the flowers they visit, their wings are also brightly colored. Being active during nighttime when colors are muted, moths tend to have a more bland appearance.

