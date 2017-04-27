Todd likes his carrots full-sized

(NEWS CENTER) -- If the noses of all the snowmen in your neighborhood mysteriously disappeared this winter, we've got a good guess about who was stealing them.

NEWS CENTER meteorologist Todd Gutner delayed his weather forecast on Thursday morning because he wouldn't stop raving about his love for carrots. But his affection comes with a caveat. Todd is not interested in the baby carrots that you find in most salad bars. If it's not full-sized, he's not interested.

After several minutes of impassioned carrot advocacy, Todd's producer gave him a gentle reminder that his real job title is weather forecaster and not vegetable spokesman.

