Thanks for the flowers BUT...what did you do wrong?

Licensed family and marriage therapist Jack Burke discusses the damage that suspicion can do to a relationship during his Therapy Thursday segment on the MORNING REPORT on Oct. 26, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- We can't go on together with Suspicious Minds.

Elvis Presley really knew what he was talking about when he sang those lyrics, according to licensed family and marriage therapist Jack Burke. That mentality was the topic of his latest Therapy Thursday segment on the MORNING REPORT.

Burke spoke about the danger of letting mistrust poison a relationship to the extent that even affectionate gestures seem to carry a negative subtext. If on half of a couple cooks a special dinner, for example, their partner may wonder if the meal will be followed by a confession about a misdeed.

The discouragement of living under constant suspicion can drive a wedge in a relationship. Burke says to avoid creating such tension by being completely honest, even to the point of forgoing seemingly harmless "white lies." Use exact language instead of estimates that can sometimes blur the truth.

