NEWS CENTER's Zach Blanchard has a nose for news...and bacon (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- If this is what democracy smells like, why would anyone skip out on voting?

NEWS CENTER's Zach Blanchard was in Auburn on Tuesday morning for a live report about the election to decide on a proposal to merge the city with Lewiston. After covering all the basic details of the plan, Zach's report took a surprising turn.

A slight crinkle of his nose offered the first sign of something unusual. Unable to contain himself any longer, Zach confessed about the smell that was testing his concentration.

.@ZachBlanchard is serving up a side of bacon with your election coverage. #NEWSCENTERMaine pic.twitter.com/jsvYwincKP — WCSH 6 (@WCSH6) November 7, 2017

"Downtown Auburn right now smells like bacon," he said. "So if that's not enough to get you out here and get you to the polls then I don't know what is!"

Zach's nose was not deceiving him. Auburn Mayor Jonathan LaBonte was watching the broadcast and Tweeted an explanation. He said the smell likely came from a new restaurant specializing in bacon.

@ZachBlanchard you could be smelling House of Bacon located at the corner of Court and Main Streets. A new downtown @AuburnMaineGov bizness — Jonathan LaBonte (@MayorLaBonte) November 7, 2017

When election returns are finally counted in Auburn, we'll be interested to see if an uptick in voter turnout can be linked to the untapped bacon constituency. But partisanship runs deep, and it's only a matter of time before the vegetarian resistance pushes back. However we somehow doubt the smell of kale will be quite as successful at driving voters to the polls.

© 2017 WCSH-TV