WCSH
Close
Closings Alert 19 closing alerts
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

Rock salt lamps recalled for shock and fire hazard

Rock salt lamps recall

WCSH 7:25 AM. EST January 11, 2017

NEWS CENTER -- Thousands of pink rock salt lamps recalled.

Copyright 2017 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories