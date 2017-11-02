Rave 'N' Rage with Xander Nelson - 11/2/17

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- After a week of widespread power outages, the sound of electric guitars plugging into their amps will be even sweeter than usual this weekend.
Those musicians and their acoustic buddies have a new spotlight on the MORNING REPORT. WCYY radio's Xander Nelson introduced his Rave 'N' Rage segment on Thursday.
This week's featured musical acts:
FRIDAY
Humming House
8 p.m. in Brownfield at
Stone Mountain Arts Center
The Mallett Brothers Band
8 p.m. at Waterville Opera House
SATURDAY
Art of Songwriting with Dominic Lavoie
8 p.m. at Empire in Portland
SUNDAY
Turkuaz
8:30 p.m. in Portland at
Port City Music Hall
