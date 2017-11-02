Rave 'N' Rage with Xander Nelson - 11/2/17

A little friendly teasing from Dad was to be expected in the debut of Xander Nelson's Rave 'N' Rage music segment on the MORNING REPORT

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- After a week of widespread power outages, the sound of electric guitars plugging into their amps will be even sweeter than usual this weekend.

Those musicians and their acoustic buddies have a new spotlight on the MORNING REPORT. WCYY radio's Xander Nelson introduced his Rave 'N' Rage segment on Thursday.

This week's featured musical acts:

FRIDAY

Humming House

8 p.m. in Brownfield at

Stone Mountain Arts Center

The Mallett Brothers Band

8 p.m. at Waterville Opera House

SATURDAY

Art of Songwriting with Dominic Lavoie

8 p.m. at Empire in Portland

SUNDAY

Turkuaz

8:30 p.m. in Portland at

Port City Music Hall

