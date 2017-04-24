Penobscot Narrows Bridge construction

PROSPECT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Maine Department of Transportation begins construction today on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge.

Crews will install new pavement and waterproofing on the bridge over the Penobscot River that connects Prospect and Verona Island.

Beginning today and lasting through Sunday, April 30th, just a single shoulder will be closed.

Starting May 1st, expect delays as the bridge will be down to only one lane.

The Maine DOT says once both lanes are reopened in mid-May, work will only be done overnight, and work will be limited over Memorial Day Weekend.

The project is expected to last until June.

