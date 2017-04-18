Patriots to visit White House

US President Barack Obama poses with Patriots coach Bill Belichick (L) and owner Robert Kraft (R) during an event honoring Super Bowl champion, the New England Patriots, on April 23, 2015 on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: MANDEL NGAN, This content is subject to copyright.)

(NEWS CENTER) -- Whenever a major sports team wins a championship, they are invited to White House to meet the President. This year will be no different as the defending Super Bowl champions, the New England Patriots will be at the White House later today.

However not everyone is excited about the trip and some players have even announced that they will not be attending the ceremony.

Tight end Martellus Bennett, who now plays for the Green Bay Packers, was one of the first to say that he would not be going, citing his opposition for the Trump Administration.

Safety Devin McCourty and running back LeGarrette Blount told USA Today that they do not feel welcome at the White House.

Defensive end Chris Long, defensive tackle Alan Branch and linebacker Dont'a Hightower also said they would not make the trip, though not necessarily for political reasons. Hightower said he had "been there, done that," after he visited the White House as a member of Alabama's national championship team in 2012. He did not attend after the Patriots won Super Bowl XLIX, either, when President Obama was still in office.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft also has a friendly history with the President. Kraft flew on Air Force One with Trump and the two have been close since Kraft's wife Myra died of cancer in 2011.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick also confirmed his appearance by telling USA Today that he wrote Trump a letter of support before the election, but said it was personal and not politically driven.

© 2017 WCSH-TV