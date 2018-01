The perfect entertainment snack (Photo: PeopleImages.com, (c) PeopleImages.com)

What was the highest grossing movie of 2017?

1) Beauty and the Beast

2) Justice League

3) Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Last Jedi brought in $1.6 billions. Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume 2 came in second, bringing in $1.1 billion. Beauty and the Beast was 3rd with $1 billion.

