Morning Stumper: January 5, 2018

WCSH 7:31 AM. EST January 05, 2018

What was amazon's best-selling book of 2017?

1) The Handmaid's Tale
2) Hillbilly Elegy
3) Wonder

 

Wonder by R.J. Palacio was Amazon's top selling book of 2017. Based on the New York Times bestseller, Wonder tells the inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman, a boy with facial differences who attends mainstream school for the first time. The movie version also came out in 2017.

