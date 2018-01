New Years Eve - With a Reluctant Dog (Photo: www.matthewandersonphotography.c, 2017 © matthew g. anderson)

Of these options, which was the last place to ring in the new year?

1) Hawaii

2) Alaska

3) Fiji

Scroll down for answer...

XXXXX

XXXX

XXX

XX

X



Hawaii was the last of the three to ring in the new year. Alaska celebrated just an hour earlier. Some U.S. outlying islands (Baker and Howland Islands) were the very last.

© 2018 WCSH-TV