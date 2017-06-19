Morning Stumper for June 20, 2017

"Jaws," 1975. Courtesy: Universal Studios.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Daaaaa-dum... daaaaaaa-dum... dun dun dun dun dun dun... Go ahead; you can admit you think of the "Jaws" theme at the ocean.

That happens to be the subject of our stumper today. Stephen Spielberg's "Jaws" first ran in theaters on this day in 1975 and forever changed what we think about at the beach.

Who can forget that maw filled with razor-sharp teeth. But, just how many are there?

For today's stumper: How many teeth are in a great white shark's jaws?

A. 100

B. 300

C. 500

Scroll down for the answer.

B. 300

The first two rows of teeth are for grabbing and cutting their prey. The teeth in the last rows replace the front teeth as they break or fall out.

"Jaws" won three Oscars and became the highest grossing film of all time... until "Star Wars" smashed its record in 1977.

