Morning Stumper for July 21, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Happy birthday to actor Chris Pratt.

He recently starred as the "Star Lord," Peter Quill, in the superhero film sequel "Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume 2."

Pratt's character is known for playing old cassettes of 70s and 80s pop music, and the film's soundtrack features those songs.

For our stumper:

What was the first song in the movie?

"Brandy" by Looking Glass

"My Sweet Lord" by George Harrison

"Fox On the Run" by The Sweet

And the answer is:

"Brandy" by Looking Glass

In the first movie, Pratt's character had a single mix cassette tape labeled "Awesome Mix Vol 1." His mother gave him the tape before she died, and it became the only thing from her he still owned.

That is, until the end of the first movie when he found another cassette. This one was labeled "Awesome Mix Vol 2." That became the second movie's soundtrack.

