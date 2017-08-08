WCSH
Close

Morning Stumper for August 8, 2017

Morning Report Stumper 8/8/2017

WCSH 8:12 AM. EDT August 08, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Today is International Cat Day!

Guess what our stumper is about today...

Click on the video above to find out.

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories