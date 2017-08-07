Morning Stumper for August 7, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The packaging of items on grocery and department store shelves is designed specifically to break through our short attentions spans.
How long does a company have to catch a shopper's eye with its product?
*2 seconds
*7 seconds
*20 seconds
And the answer is:
7 seconds
But this answer assumes the customer is already interested in making a purchase. If a decision isn't reached within seven seconds, studies indicate shoppers likely won't make a purchase.
Those studies also show that people who aren't shopping for a specific brand spend less than two seconds looking at a particular item when scanning store shelves. The entire process -- scanning a shelf for something you want and making the decision to buy -- takes about 16 total seconds.
© 2017 WCSH-TV
