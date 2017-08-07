Morning Stumper for August 7, 2017

Riddle me this, MORNING REPORT viewers! (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The packaging of items on grocery and department store shelves is designed specifically to break through our short attentions spans.

How long does a company have to catch a shopper's eye with its product?

*2 seconds

*7 seconds

*20 seconds

And the answer is:

7 seconds

But this answer assumes the customer is already interested in making a purchase. If a decision isn't reached within seven seconds, studies indicate shoppers likely won't make a purchase.

Those studies also show that people who aren't shopping for a specific brand spend less than two seconds looking at a particular item when scanning store shelves. The entire process -- scanning a shelf for something you want and making the decision to buy -- takes about 16 total seconds.

