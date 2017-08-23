Close Morning Stumper for August 23, 2017 Morning Report Stumper 8/23/2017 WCSH 7:09 AM. EDT August 23, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Today's stumper will blow you away. Click the video to watch. © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Police respond to Saco standoff NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Governor LePage responds to Mainers' letters Mainer remembers USS Indianapolis Maine Medicaid Referendum Disagreement NEWS CENTER Video Forecast WCSH Live Video US Pacific Commander: remains of sailors Paralyzed dirt biker back on track President Trump outlines new policy in Afghanistan More Stories Trump blames media for condemnation of comments on Virginia Aug 22, 2017, 10:55 p.m. Maine W.W. II vet honors shipmates lost on U.S.S… Aug 22, 2017, 4:29 p.m. Republicans want Secretary of State to say Medicaid… Aug 22, 2017, 7:54 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs