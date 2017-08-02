Morning Stumper for August 2, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- It's a random kind of stumper day, so we have some random trivia for you.

Lots of people traditionally pick the color pink for baby girls and blue for baby boys.

So for our stumper:

Why is the color blue used for baby boys?

*Repels demons

*Color of strength

*Repels mothers-in-law

And the answer is:

Repels demons.

Blue is the color of the sky, which also happens to be the location of Heaven. And the power of Heaven expressed through the color blue keeps male babies safe from roaming evil spirits who are, apparently, afraid of girl babies.

By the way, pink is traditionally used for baby girls because it is considered a "delicate" color.

