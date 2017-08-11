Morning Stumper for August 11, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- We want to wish a very happy birthday to "Star Wars" actor Ian McDiarmid.

Fans know him as the evil Emperor Palpatine. He made that statement above just before getting into an epic lightsaber duel with Samuel L. Jackson's character, Mace Windu, in "Revenge of the Sith."

The nephew of one of McDiarmid's former drama school classmates had a part in the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy.

That classmate also appeared in one of the original "Star Wars" films.

For our stumper:

What "Star Wars" character was played by an actor known to Ian McDiarmid?

*Obi-wan Kenobi

*Wedge Antilles

*Governor Tarkin

Scroll down for the answer.

And the answer is...

*Wedge Antilles

Wedge was played by Denis Lawson in "Return of the Jedi." He was one of the rebel pilots who, along with Lando Calrissian, helped destroy the second Death Star.

Lawson's nephew, Ewan McGregor, played Obi-wan Kenobi in the prequel trilogy.

