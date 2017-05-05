Close Morning Stumper: 5/5/17 Morning Report Stumper 5/5/2017 WCSH 9:22 AM. EDT May 05, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- For Cinco de Mayo, the MORNING REPORT look south of the border for its Morning Stumper.How many states are in Mexico?A. NoneB. 12C. 31D. 99 © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS NOW: New tick disease Stealthing epidemic Goldberg Youth Sports commentary 43 year old gymnastics teacher accused of sexually abusing a minor. Woman convicted in childcare death released Gorham crash - March 24 NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Ice Carousel (Ctsy: Snowmobile Northern Maine) Maine girl says 'I am not a distraction' Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods More Stories Taxi driver stabbed outside Portland strip club May. 5, 2017, 4:36 a.m. Marijuana shops and social clubs remain banned in Westbrook May. 5, 2017, 9:10 a.m. Todd Gutner Blog - Wet Weekend May. 5, 2017, 7:25 a.m.
