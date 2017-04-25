Close Morning Stumper: 4.25.17 What's Clicking? 4/25/2017 WCSH 7:22 AM. EDT April 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- President Truman bowled for the first time in the new White House bowling alley, how manypins did he knock down?A: 0, gutter ballB: 2C: 7D: 10, strike!The answer is 7! © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Gorham crash - March 24 43 year old gymnastics teacher accused of sexually abusing a minor. NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Battle over taxes at the State House This week Bill Green discusses the turkey reintroduction program. NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Parenthood times four NOW: Retiring in Lewiston New Battle over Maine's National Monument WCSH Live Video More Stories Gymnastics coach from Kennebunk charged with sexual… Apr 24, 2017, 1:10 p.m. Sheriff's looking for driver of truck Apr 25, 2017, 7:55 a.m. Testimony taken on a bill to allow covert placing of… Apr 24, 2017, 8:22 p.m.
