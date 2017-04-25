WCSH
Morning Stumper: 4.25.17

WCSH 7:22 AM. EDT April 25, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- President Truman bowled for the first time in the new White House bowling alley, how manypins did he knock down?

A: 0, gutter ball

B: 2

C: 7

D: 10, strike!

The answer is 7!

 

