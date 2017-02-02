Close Morning Stumper: 2.2.17 Morning Report Stumper 2/2/2017 WCSH 7:33 AM. EST February 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- How many quarterbacks were drafted ahead of Tom Brady?A: 3B: 5C: 6D: 8 The answe is 6! Copyright 2017 WCSH CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Proposal to change Maine's time zone Drive for Five team checks out Maine-ly Sandwiches in Houston Police Investigate report of Fundraising Fraud The stars of Maine Cabin Masters NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Crew Cowboys Up Sunken treasure Tomalley Taste Test Immigration protests continue Kerry Rear surveillance footage More Stories Jordyn's Journey: The road to recovery Feb. 2, 2017, 1:55 p.m. Mainer battling cancer gets trip of a lifetime to… Jan 27, 2017, 1:29 p.m. NEWS CENTER in :60 Jan 31, 2017, 2:12 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs