WCSH
Close

Morning stumper: 1.27.17

Morning Report Stumper 1/27/2017

WCSH 9:01 AM. EST January 27, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- This morning we asked: How many points are on a standard compass?

A: 16

B: 24

C: 32

D: 44

The answer is 32!

Copyright 2016 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories