According to the Guinness World Record Book, the biggest snowflake ever recorded was how big?

A: 6 IN

B: 10 IN

C: 12 IN

D: 15 IN

According to the book, the biggest snowflake was observed in 1887, during a blizzard in Montana, and it was 15 inches across, and 8 inches thick. We aren't so sure if we believe it either, but if the book says it, it must be true!

