Morning stumper: 1.23.17

Morning Report Stumper

WCSH 8:07 AM. EST January 23, 2017

Happy National Pie day! Do you know who the first people to make pie were?

Was it the:

A: Greeks

B: Egyptians

C: Romans

B: Mayans

 

It's the Egyptians! 

Copyright 2016 WCSH


