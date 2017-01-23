Close Morning stumper: 1.23.17 Morning Report Stumper WCSH 8:07 AM. EST January 23, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Happy National Pie day! Do you know who the first people to make pie were?Was it the:A: GreeksB: EgyptiansC: RomansB: Mayans It's the Egyptians! Copyright 2016 WCSH CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Man dies after car plunges into river NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Man killed, officer shot in Waldoboro Women's March in Augusta Elderly couple killed, children hurt in crash Westbrook Crash Women's March in Portland Thousands march in Maine in solidarity Drive for Five: AFC Championship Women's March in Maine Organizer More Stories One dead in massive Washington house fire Jan 23, 2017, 6:36 a.m. Patriots defeat Steelers, advance to Super Bowl LI… Jan 22, 2017, 11:48 p.m. Todd Gutner Blog - Another Mess... Jan 23, 2017, 7:07 a.m.
