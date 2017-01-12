WCSH
Morning stumper: 1.12.17

Morning Report Stumper

WCSH 7:43 AM. EST January 12, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) --      

For today's stumper we asked...

What author worked as an assistant in a pharmacy?
 
A. Steven King
B. Ernest Hemingway
C. Doctor Seuss
D. Agatha Christie
 
The answer is: Agatha Christie
 

 

