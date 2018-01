(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (Photo: David Becker, 2018 Getty Images)



Which of these tech gadgets was NOT on display at the Consumer Electronics Show in 2017?

1) A chess-playing robot

2) A submarine drone

3) A solar powered treadmill

A chess-playing robot and a submarine drone WERE on display at the convention last year.

A solar-powered treadmill was not.

