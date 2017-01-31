Maine may consolidate school administrations

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Governor LePage says Maine's education system has too many superintendents.

In his budget, the governor hopes to shift spending away from administrations and put more funds into classrooms.

Lepage said in an interview with WVOM radio that he believes the issue isn't the amount of money used for education, but *how it's used.

The department of education announced 3-million dollars in grants for school consolidation in Maine, and hopes to create a pilot project for a new high school that integrates career and technical education.

Consolidation is a big change for the education system, so the board of education is holding informational meetings to talk about the effort through the month of February.

The first one is scheduled for tonight at 6pm at the University of Maine at Presque Isle.

For more information, including the full schedule of meetings, you can go the the DOE's website here.



