Looking ahead: 1.12.17

Look ahead

WCSH 7:47 AM. EST January 12, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- Looking ahead today: Dr. Ben Carson nomination hearing, the search for a missing plane in Ohio and the two people who rushed the stage during Ryan Lochte's performance on Dancing With The Stars will be in court. 

