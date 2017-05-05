Like our TV station, classroom goes by call letters

Students at Coastal Ridge Elementary School in York follow the motto TEAM, which stands for Together Everyone Achieves More

YORK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Flashing a few TV call letters is not enough to impress students in York when they've got call letters of their own.

Depending where in Maine NEWS CENTER is seen, the station either goes by the call letters WCSH (in the south and west) or WLBZ (in the east and north).

NEWS CENTER meteorologist Todd Gutner was surprised on a visit to York's Coastal Ridge Elementary School to find students there also used a string of letters to introduce themselves.

Their motto is TEAM, which stands for Together Everyone Achieves More. Todd assured them, it's a familiar mantra in the NEWS CENTER weather department where forecasting duties are shared by himself, Keith Carson, Cory Froomkin and Jess Conley.

