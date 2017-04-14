How much guesswork goes into a forecast?

Smiling faces greeted Todd Gutner on a visit to Pond Cove Elementary School in Cape Elizabeth

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - A bit more effort goes into a weather forecast than simply plucking predictions out of a hat.

NEWS CENTER Chief Meteorologist Todd Gutner shared his methodology to first grade students during a visit on Thursday to Pond Cove Elementary School in Cape Elizabeth.

Out of the many questions he answered, Todd said his favorite was, "Are you just guessing?" Todd explained how he uses computer models and satellite imaging to gather information on approaching weather systems. His education and experience then allow him to extrapolate how those systems will develop over time.

Todd's message to students is that guesswork doesn't work any better for his job than it does for their homework.

