Halloween donuts from students, better than candy corn

Sixth graders at Jordan-Small Middle School in Raymond didn't mind giving away donuts to Todd Gutner because they know they'll be able to fully restock on sweets with Halloween just a week away

RAYMOND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- With a week to go until Halloween, Todd Gutner returned from his trip to a school in Raymond with his goodie bag overflowing.

But the sixth grade class that he visited at Jordan-Small Middle School didn't ply him with the usual treats. Instead of candy corn and mini chocolate bars, the students gave Todd a fresh batch of the signature confections from Village Donut Shop in Raymond. It's not the first time Todd's face has been mistaken for a Halloween mask. (Just kidding, Todd!)

NEWS CENTER's Todd Gutner doesn't visit local schools for the glory of it. But the glory doesn't hurt, either. Todd sends his thanks for this ego-boosting sign to the sixth grade class at Jordan-Small Middle School in Raymond

In return for the treat, Todd performed his usual trick of explaining the science behind his job as chief meteorologist at NEWS CENTER. Todd has given his presentation at many schools and always looks forward to meeting new students.

